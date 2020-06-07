Heroes In Transition Names New Family Coordinators

MASHPEE – Heroes In Transition has announced Casey and Aaron Van Huysen of Mashpee as its new family coordinators.

“The Van Huysens epitomize what Heroes In Transition is all about. They are compassionate, energetic, and dedicated to supporting our service members, veterans and military families,” said Executive Director Nicole Spencer.

Aaron Van Huysen is a New England Native, who is a Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4, having served in the military for over 21 years, the past five at Marine Safety Detachment Cape Cod.

As a military spouse, Casey has severed as the ombudsman for several of her husband’s units, and in 2012 she received the Wanda Allen-Yearout Ombudsman of the year award.