Heroes in Transition Receives $25,000 Grant

MASHPEE – Heroes in Transition recently received a $25,000 grant from the Yawkey Foundation for their veteran support programs.

One such program is Heroes in Transition’s Equine Warrior program, which helps veterans to heal through equine therapy.

The program was started in fall of 2020, and they have had several meetings since.

Heroes in Transition is a nonprofit, and all the programs that they provide are free to veterans and military families.

The Mashpee-based organization has now been around supporting veterans and their families for 12 years.

Improving the wellbeing of veterans and helping them to adjust to life back home is a big focus of the organization.

Other programs the grant will go towards funding are programs that provide service dogs to veterans, Spring and Fall couples’ retreats, monthly outings for veterans and service members, military spouses and families, financial assistance to veterans and military families, and REBOOT, a program that helps female service members to build resiliency.