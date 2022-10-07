Heroes in Transition Receives New Financial Partner

MASHPEE – Mashpee nonprofit Heroes In Transition (HIT), which specializes in support that is not readily available to veterans, has announced a new financial relationship with Fairway Financial.

“I wanted to help them as much as I could,” said Fairway Financial owner Steve Anzuoni.

Fairway Financials contributions include sponsoring events, such as golf and shooting tourneys, that raise money for HIT and the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation Fund.

Heroes In Transition was founded in 2009 after the death of U.S. Marine Captain Eric A. Jones. Now in its 13th year, HIT provides services such as financial assistance, monthly outings for military couples, and annual spring and fall couples retreats.