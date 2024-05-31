Heroes In Transition To Hold Veterans Open House Discussing Equine Therapy Programs

SANDWICH – Heroes In Transition (HIT) is inviting veterans and military families to attend an open house this Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Alliance Equestrian Center in Sandwich to discuss their equine therapy programs.

The family-friendly event will feature demonstrations and a chance to meet the Center’s horses ahead of the upcoming “Families in Transition” camp, a series of four week-long sessions spent bonding with horses in nature.

Officials with the nonprofit say the Veterans Equine Warrior Program has become one of its most popular, with attendees reporting positive benefits to their overall well-being.

“When you see our veterans and military families grooming, riding, and connecting with horses, you quickly understand why the program is among our most popular,” said Nicole Spencer, Executive Director of Heroes In Transition.

“The animals bring joy and allow those we serve to be in the moment,” she said. “We encourage anyone interested in learning more about the benefits of equine therapy to join us this Sunday.”

The nonprofit also offers the Veterans Equine Warrior Program, held over certain weekends at Camp Lyndon, and shorter half-day sessions throughout the year so that veterans can remain in contact with the amazing animals.

The event is free, though HIT officials are asking those interested in attending to register in advance.

