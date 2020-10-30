You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Heroes in Transition to Host At-Home Gala

October 30, 2020

MASHPEE – Heroes in Transition will be hosting their annual Fall Gala virtually on November 6.

The gala, which is themed to “Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome,” will feature a keynote address from Air Force Major Sara LaFranchise, who works at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Other efforts that have taken place to support local veterans and military families, even during the coronavirus pandemic, will be highlighted during the event.

The at-home gala will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit HIT’s website by clicking here.

