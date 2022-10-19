Holiday Mail Deadlines for Service Members Announced

HYANNIS – For those looking to send a package to a Service Member overseas this holiday season, the United States Postal Service has announced deadlines for postmarking to ensure that parcels arrives in a timely manner by December 25.

Priority Mail Express packages should be dropped by December 16. First-Class and Priority Mail Service should be at post offices by December 9.

Those looking to send mail through Retail Ground Service are advised to have their packages in the mail no later than November 5.

The U.S. Postal Service has offered a discount program of $21 for its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate box with an additional $1.50 discount mail sent to Air/Army and Diplomatic post offices around the globe.

To learn more, visit the U.S. Postal Service’s website by clicking here.