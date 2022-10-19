You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Holiday Mail Deadlines for Service Members Announced

Holiday Mail Deadlines for Service Members Announced

October 19, 2022

HYANNIS – For those looking to send a package to a Service Member overseas this holiday season, the United States Postal Service has announced deadlines for postmarking to ensure that parcels arrives in a timely manner by December 25.  

Priority Mail Express packages should be dropped by December 16. First-Class and Priority Mail Service should be at post offices by December 9.

Those looking to send mail through Retail Ground Service are advised to have their packages in the mail no later than November 5.

The U.S. Postal Service has offered a discount program of $21 for its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate box with an additional $1.50 discount  mail sent to Air/Army and Diplomatic post offices around the globe.

To learn more, visit the U.S. Postal Service’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 