Home At Last: ARL Helps Sandwich Family Reunite with Missing Cat

December 31, 2021

Courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Boston

SANDWICH – The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) recently aided one Sandwich family in reuniting with their lost cat, who had been missing since August.

A Good Samaritan from Sagamore Beach found Neville, a five-year-old cat, by their property in early November.

The cat was taken to the ARL’s Animal Care and Adoption Center in Brewster, where staff members deemed he was healthy following an exam. The cat wasn’t microchipped and did not have any identification tags.

Neville’s owner later found a post from the finder on Facebook and reached out to them. The owner learned that the cat had been taken to the Brewster site, and the ARL was later able to determine that Neville had be reunited with his family.

The ARL is reminding residents that there are steps that can be taken to increase the possibility of reuniting with a lost pet.

Animals should have a properly fitted collar with tags, and the organization added that a microchip will make it much more probable that a lost pet will be found.

Pet owners should reach out to their local animal control division and animal organizations if their pet is missing, and are also encouraged to share information and posters with neighbors or on social media.

To learn more, visit the ARL’s website by clicking here.

