Homeless Americans Finally Getting a Chance at COVID-19 Shot

BOSTON (AP) – Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations–or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups–are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase.

While the U.S. government has only incomplete data on infections among homeless people, it’s clear that crowded, unsanitary conditions at shelters and underlying poor health increase the danger of COVID-19 infections and severe illness.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been documented at homeless shelters in cities such as Boston, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Advocates say homeless people are at greater risk of being infected and greater risk of hospitalization and death than the average person, and they should have been prioritized earlier.

By Carla K. Johnson, Associated Press