Homeless Prevention Council Offers Rental Assistance To Struggling Renters

October 2, 2023

EASTHAM – The Homeless Prevention Council (HPC) is working with Dennis, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet to provide rental assistance to year-round residents struggling to make ends meet.

The organization is encouraging struggling residents to speak with an HRC Case Manager to determine if they are eligible for housing support, which may qualify them for rental assistance for up to three years.

Eligibility varies from town to town and is determined based on factors such as employment and income.

Those who live or work in Eastham, live in or work for the town of Truro, or live in Dennis, Provincetown, or Wellfleet can apply.

Those interested in speaking with a case manager can dial 508-255-9667 or visit the HPC office at 8 Main Street in Orleans.

To learn more, click here.

