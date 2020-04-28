Hot Meal Program Offered at Sandwich High School Tuesday

SANDWICH – A hot meal program will be held Tuesday, April 28, at Sandwich High School.

Hosted in collaboration with the Sandwich COVID-19 Command Team and Sandwich Public Schools along with Senior and Community Services Director Susan Marancik, the program will be offered by the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative.

Hot meals will be provided by drive-through pickups to families in need in order to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals will be provided at the school from 4 to 6 p.m.