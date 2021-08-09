Hotel Industry Recovery Struggles to Recover from Pandemic Losses

HYANNIS – Despite some recovery as COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, the hotel industry across the state and country is still not in good shape compared to its pre-pandemic status.

It is estimated by the American Hotel & Lodging Association that the pandemic stifled 10 years of hotel job growth.

The industry is expected to be down almost 500,000 jobs by the end of this year.

Leisure travel has increased across the country, but business travel which makes up a large percentage of hotel business, is not expected to return to 2019 levels until at least 2023 or 2024.

From 2019 to 2021, it is projected that the percent of jobs lost in the hotel industry throughout the country is over 20% despite a gain in jobs this year.

In Massachusetts, specifically, the percent of jobs lost is expected to be a staggering 30.2% within the same time frame.

The state has gained over 1,000 jobs in the hotel industry this year, but the current growth is nowhere near enough to make up for the initial jobs lost.