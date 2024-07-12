State House Files Privacy Bill for Reproductive Care

HYANNIS – The State House has passed legislation boosting privacy protections for data related to healthcare.

It bans the sale of cell phone data collected during visits to healthcare facilities providing reproductive and gender-affirming care.

Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes said no patient should fear their care decisions being tracked, broadcast or sold on the open market.

“At a time when women’s reproductive freedom is being taken away across the nation, it is critical to protect women seeking care in Massachusetts,” said Rep. Fernandes in a statement.

He added that the act is meant to stem potential harassment of individuals and providers associated with planned parenthood facilities and other abortion care providers.

Fernandes says following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, there were reports of data brokers selling location information related to patients’ visits.

The legislation now advances to the Senate for further consideration.