House Plan on $2.2T Virus Relief Bill Hits Last-Minute Snag

March 27, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — House leaders’ plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system has run into complications.

A maverick conservative lawmaker has threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has threatened to try to force a roll call vote.

Party leaders had hoped to pass the measure by voice vote without lawmakers having to take the risk of travelling to Washington.  

Massie hasn’t responded to a reporter’s requests for comment.

Democratic leaders have now urged lawmakers who are “willing and able” to come to the Capitol Friday for a vote.

