Housing Agency Holding Lottery for Homes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The Housing Assistance Corporation is launching an Affordable Housing Lottery for three affordable condos being built on Crooked Meadow Road in East Falmouth.

A virtual lottery info session will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, April 13 at 5:30 pm.

The session will discuss the three condos being built as part of a new 12-condo development and will also outline the application process.

Two of the condos are three-bedroom units priced at $235,000 with a $220 monthly condo fee, while the third is a two-bedroom unit priced at $220,000 with a $202 monthly condo fee.

“I’m thrilled that we’re going to be adding more affordable units so the people who work here have a place to live. There is such a need for it,” said Housing Assistance Director of Real Estate Gael Kelleher.

“When someone becomes a homeowner, it is life changing. What a nice sense of security these condos will provide for people knowing they can stay there as long as they want and not be at the whims of a landlord,” she said.

Applicants must be first time homebuyers with certain exceptions, have less than $75,000 in household assets, and have income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income in Barnstable County.

The application deadline for the Crooked Meadow condos is Friday, May 13 at 5 pm.

Drawings will take place within thirty days of the submission deadline.

To register, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter