Housing Assistance Corporation Reaching Out To Struggling Renters

HYANNIS – With the recent reversal of the CDC’s eviction moratorium by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Housing Assistance Corporation is reaching out to Cape Cod residents to assist those struggling to pay their rent and at risk of losing their housing.

“We’re definitely disappointed by the Supreme Court decision because we know that evictions are traumatic and will last beyond the pandemic,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta.

The end of the eviction moratorium coincides with a difficult real estate market for renters as significant rental inventory has been sold and housing prices have risen to levels which make home buying difficult for the average worker.

Despite sluggish efforts in many parts of the country to provide relief for struggling renters, HAC and other regional groups have had success getting assistance to those in need.

“You’re reading about other states that haven’t even started this process, which is kind of unconscionable,” said Magnotta.

“Massachusetts has had an Emergency Rental Assistance Program that happened pre-COVID,” she said.

“So they amplified that distribution mechanism. Our agency is one of nine around the state that had the ability and contract in order to get the emergency rental assistance out the door to our community members.”

From March 23, 2020 through August 20, 2021 the HAC awarded just under $4.3 million in rental assistance to 868 households on the Cape and Islands, with an average financial award of nearly $5,000 per household.

Housing Assistance is averaging a three-week period from when an applicant submits their request to when funds are approved, which is among leaders in the state.

Magnotta credited the experience within the agency and collaboration between HAC and other housing agencies with government agencies such as the Department of Housing to streamline the process.

Efforts to efficiently process applications included tapping into the Unemployment, DTA, and Masshealth records, whose applications require similar documentation and can be used to determine which applicants are already income qualified to participate.

With fall approaching, HAC is urging those who are struggling to reach out.

“More than ever, we have had many new clients that have never needed help or financial assistance for their housing call us,” said Magnotta, “and we can walk them through the myriad of options.”

“I know people are embarrassed and its hard to ask for help,” she said, “but we have well trained, sensitive colleagues who are here to help.”

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter