Housing Assistance Launches Online Application for Rental and Mortgage Funding

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation has launched an online application for rental and mortgage assistance that will allow clients to fill out one application form to access multiple different financial assistance programs.

$1,500,000 in funding from the programs is available for qualified, year-round residents including Residential Assistance for Families in Transition, Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance, Homebuilders of Cape Cod Fund, town specific funds, and the HAC Workforce Housing Relief Fund.

Staff from HAC will work remotely with clients to determine the programs that are a best fit for the client’s situation, as well as help the client navigate existing systems for assistance.

HAC said that it is ready to offer assistance as the eviction moratorium and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Insurance comes to an end.

Those in need of assistance with rent or mortgage can contact Housing Assistance at 508 771-5400 or email hac@haconcapecod.org.

The new online application can be found here.