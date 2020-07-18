You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Housing Assistance Corporation Plans for Bix Fix in Orleans

July 18, 2020

ORLEANS – The Housing Assistance Corporation is holding its 11th annual BiG Fix-A-Thon in Orleans.

HAC is encouraging income-eligible homeowners in Orleans in need of small home repairs and outdoor projects to submit applications.

To be eligible, applicants must either be a senior, veteran or have a disability.

“We’ve modified our approach this year to ensure the safety of our volunteers and recipients, for example limiting size of our volunteers crews allowed at each home and focusing on outdoor projects,” said Chief Development Officer Anne Van Vleck.

Applications are available online at the HAC’s website.

The deadline to submit a Big Fix-A-Thon application is Friday, August 7th.

