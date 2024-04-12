Housing Assistance Seeks Applicants For THRIVE Rental Support

HYANNIS – The Housing Assistance Corporation is currently accepting applications for its THRIVE Rental Support Program, aimed to address housing affordability in the region.

THRIVE, or Tools to Help Residents in a Vulnerable Economy, supports workers in the essential childcare, disability care, education, and nonprofit sectors through support from the Cape and Islands United Way, the Bilezikian Family Foundation, and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Once enrolled in the program, participants receive a $450 monthly subsidy for up to two years, paid directly to landlords to cover a portion of their household rent.

The program also seeks to empower workers by requiring them to work with a HUD-certified housing counselor to reduce debt, build savings, and set long-term goals such as homeownership.

“We created THRIVE to help bridge the gap between high housing costs and financial stability – a gap that unfortunately is only growing for many in our workforce who provide services that are essential to Cape Codders’ way of life,” said Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance.

“We encourage individuals who may earn too much to qualify for affordable housing assistance but not enough to actually afford housing.”

