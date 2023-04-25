Info Session Planned for Upcoming Housing Lotteries

NORTH FALMOUTH – The Housing Assistance Corporation is inviting residents searching for homes to a Virtual Info Session regarding two income-restricted condominiums in North Falmouth on Tuesday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m.

HAC is overseeing the lottery for the two newly constructed condos, which represent phase 1 in the Wild Harbor Condominium development.

Each unit contains three bedrooms, including a primary bedroom on the first floor, as well as 2.5 baths, and a one-car garage.

HAC is targeting workforce families for the units, which will be sold for $220,000 to an eligible applicant whose income does not exceed 80% of Area Median Income.

Income and asset restrictions apply.

The application deadline is Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m., with the lottery drawing set to take place within a month of the deadline.

Interested homebuyers can register for the session by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter