Humpback Whale Disentangled Again by Center for Coastal Studies

PROVINCETOWN – An entangled humpback whale 15 miles off the coast of Cape Cod has been disentangled by the Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response team.

Recreational boaters aboard the vessel Miss Bridget discovered the whale with fishing buoys on its head and rope entering its mouth.

The boaters were directed to the CCS emergency hotline by the US Coast Guard and stayed with the whale until the MAER team arrived on the scene.

The team has disentangled this young whale for the second time now in less than a year.

The rescue posed a harder than average challenge for the rescuers due to the personal protective equipment that they had to wear to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the entire team has a new appreciation of some of the challenges our first responders have faced,” said Scott Landry, Director of the team.

“Disentangling a whale in rough sea conditions is hard. Doing so with full PPE added a new challenge especially since clear visibility and communication are key to our safety. But the whole team was up to the challenge and is committed to keeping our community, and whales, safe.”

Boaters are encouraged to report an entanglement sightings of whales, sea-turtles or other marine animals to the MAER team at 1 (800) 900-3622 or the US Coast Guard on VHF 16.