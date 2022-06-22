Hundreds of Dead Birds Wash Ashore on Martha’s Vineyard

TISBURY – Following hundreds of dead cormorants washing ashore on Martha’s Vineyard, Tisbury animal control officials are urging residents to notify them about any dead birds.

The birds have been collected and sent off to Massachusetts Fish and Wildlife for testing, as officials said that they are concerned about potential avian influenza.

The disease has not been confirmed in the collected birds by health officials at this time.

Officials urged residents who spot any dead birds to not touch them and keep dogs leashed if taking walks on the shore.