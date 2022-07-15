Public Urged to Plan Ahead During Hurricane Preparedness Week

HYANNIS – With Massachusetts Hurricane Preparedness Week coming to a close on Saturday, July 16, the state is recommending the public take steps to get ready for possible storms this summer.

Public Information Officer with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Chris Besse said the peak of hurricane season is typically late August to September.

MEMA is asking the public to consider planning for potential storms ahead of the heightened activity.

“The threat is real and even though it’s been a while, it’s something that will happen again at some point, so we want people to be prepared,” Besse said.

For those living in coastal communities, Besse recommended checking the Hurricane Evacuation Zone Map on the state’s website to determine if they live in an evacuation area and having an evacuation plan ready.

“If people don’t have their own transportation and they need to evacuate, maybe plan in advance with a friend, or a family member, or a neighbor who may be able to help them,” he added.

Besse stated people with disabilities or who have medical needs may need to take additional steps to prepare since emergencies can cause disruptions in treatments or home health care services.

“We’re really encouraging people to try to think about in advance, work with their medical provider to talk about how to maintain some of that care if those normal if those normal routines and services are disrupted,” he said.

The official noted that for people who use medical equipment that rely on electricity, they can register with their utility company as a priority customer or talk to their health care provider about backup options.

For additional resources on how to plan for hurricanes and what supplies are needed, head to MEMA’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter