Hurricane Season Preparation Encouraged by Sandwich Officials

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials would like to remind residents to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

This year is expected to be one of the more active hurricane seasons in recent years.

Unpredictable weather patterns earlier in the summer are leading officials to believe that even more unpredictability and activity could follow later this month.

The standard season for hurricanes is August through October.

Officials advise residents to familiarize themselves with evacuation routes and be prepared with supplies.

Nonperishable food items, basic first aid supplies, and backup light sources in the event of a power outage are all valuable items to have.

Residents are also urged to remember to look after pets and take them along in the event of an evacuation or emergency.

Sandwich officials stressed that it’s not too soon to prepare for hurricane season.

Information can be found on the website of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), here.

Further guidance can be found on the state’s webpage for hurricane safety, here.