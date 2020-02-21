Hyannis Chamber Begins Search for New President and CEO

HYANNIS – The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce is beginning their search for their new President and CEO.

Todd Deluca recently announced he will be stepping down from the position in April in order to transition into the private sector.

The position has been posted on the chamber’s website, as well as Indeed. Applications will be accepted until March 1, with resume reviews beginning the next day.

Preliminary interviews will then be held over the next few weeks, before a final list of candidates is compiled and interviewed by the chamber’s board on March 19.

The chamber’s goal is to have a candidate chosen by early April in order to have them work with Deluca before he leaves the position.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website by clicking here. The application can also be found on Indeed by clicking here.