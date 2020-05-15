Hyannis Film Festival Announces Young Filmmakers Contest

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Film Festival has announced the CLAMDANCE video competition for young filmmakers across the area.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the festival launched the contest to allow young filmmakers to focus on Cape Cod’ history, environment, diversity, and more.

The Casey Sherman Award will be one of the honors presented. It will be given to filmmakers in the under 18 age group as well as the 19 to 25 age group that best tells a narrative story with their submission.

A “new normal” category will also be offered, which rewards filmmakers who show life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A $300 scholarship will be available for a graduating high school senior to win, but entrants do not need to be students.

Some entries will be chosen to be shown at the inaugural Hyannis Film Festival in October.

Films must be 2 to 10 minutes long and submitted electronically. Submission are due by midnight on August 21.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page by clicking here.