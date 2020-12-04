You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Fire Department to Perform Flaring on Friday

Hyannis Fire Department to Perform Flaring on Friday

December 4, 2020

HYANNIS – A flaring operation will be conducted today in Hyannis.

The Hyannis Fire Department, who will be working in conjunction with AmeriGas, will be burning the remaining propane vapors within one of their storage tanks near the intersection of Yarmouth Road and Route 28.

With this, a large flame topping out at about 25 feet will be visible throughout Hyannis. The fire department is advising that the public and nearby businesses will not be in any danger.

Fire officials will be on hand throughout the duration of the burning, which is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


