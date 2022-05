HYANNIS – Pavement repairs by Hyannis Harbor will begin on Tuesday, May 24.

A 40 foot by 40 foot section of the parking lot near the Harbormaster’s office along Ocean Street will be closed off as crews mill and repave the area in order to fix a drainage issue.

Work on Tuesday will run from 7 a.m. to noon. During that time, parking lot users are advised to find alternate routes and to proceed with caution.