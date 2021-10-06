Artists Return to Hyannis HyArts Shanties for October

HYANNIS – The Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties at Bismore Park and the Harbor Overlook will remain active for most of October.

Art displays and live music acts will be held at the shanties every weekend through October 23. In addition to arts and crafts, flowers, cider, donuts, and pumpkins will be for sale for visitors.

Shanties will be open weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. Further artist events are slated for November and December.

By, Cole Caviston, CapeCod.com Newscenter