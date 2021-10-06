You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Artists Return to Hyannis HyArts Shanties for October

Artists Return to Hyannis HyArts Shanties for October

October 6, 2021

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
The work of Leslie Altman adorns the side of an Artist Shanty at Bismore Park

HYANNIS – The Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties at Bismore Park and the Harbor Overlook will remain active for most of October. 

Art displays and live music acts will be held at the shanties every weekend through October 23. In addition to arts and crafts,  flowers, cider, donuts, and pumpkins will be for sale for visitors. 

Shanties will be open weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. Further artist events are slated for November and December. 

By, Cole Caviston, CapeCod.com Newscenter 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 