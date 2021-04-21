Hyannis Library Hosts Presentations on Recycling

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Public Library has partnered with Cotuit Library to bring environmentally-focused virtual presentations to residents as part of Earth Day.

Municipal Assistance Coordinator for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Kari Parcell’s presentations will address both different recycling options as well as home and municipal composting.

In part one, residents can have such questions answers as what happens to recyclables and other items after they are disposed of, and what steps can be taken along the way to make a more sustainable community.

“Recycling isn’t dead, however we have to think of things like the other ‘R’s’—refurbish, reuse, reduce. So we look at those types of information; do we donate it, sell it, gift it, compost it,” said Parcell.

She said that as Americans consume more and more on a daily basis, a greater emphasis needs to be put on reusing materials rather than sending them to the recycling bin.

Parcell also said that while the Cape does well in the percentage of items it recycles, more could still be done.

In part two, Parcell will discuss composting on Cape Cod, particularly backyard composting versus commercial composting sites.

“We fear putting our food waste scraps into our backyards for a various number of reasons,” said Parcell.

“That particular presentation really goes into the facts, the myths, the questions answered. It helps to alleviate some of the fear factor behind food waste composting.”

She will also discuss what programs are available for residents at the municipal level and how to decrease food waste at home and in the garden.

The presentation on recycling will be hosted on Wednesday, April 21 at 5:15 pm and the presentation on composting will be hosted Thursday, April 22 at 6 pm.

Those interested in registering for the Zoom-based presentations can do so on the Hyannis Public Library website or by emailing sevans@clamsnet.org.

Parcell said that she would also make the presentation documents available to those interested who contact her at kari.parcell@barnstablecounty.org.