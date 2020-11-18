You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Main Street to Have Closed Lane Through Thursday

Hyannis Main Street to Have Closed Lane Through Thursday

November 18, 2020

HYANNIS – The north bound lane along Main Street in Hyannis will be closed during work hours through Thursday, November 19, as crews remove concrete barriers and other materials.

Work to remove the barriers, which were used to provide more pedestrian access and outdoor commerce space over the last number of months, will start at 10 p.m. and run until 6 a.m.

Traffic will be delayed as police officers direct vehicles during work hours. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and to use caution when operating through the work zone.

