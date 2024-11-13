Hyannis Margaritaville Open for Booking

HYANNIS – Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod is now open and available for booking. It’s the first New England location for the popular Jimmy Buffet-inspired chain.

It is located at the former Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis.

Owners said they have aimed to blend the location’s signature style with the natural aesthetic of Hyannis. It features over 270 rooms in addition to an indoor water park, restaurants and more.

In a pop-up statement on their website, resort staff said that work is still ongoing on some parts of the resort, so guests should expect some areas to be closed off temporarily.

The official website can be found here.