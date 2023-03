HYANNIS – A partial closure will be in place along Ocean Street in Hyannis on Thursday, March 30.

As part of preparations for additional construction in April, crews will be conducting a test pit within the path. That will require Ocean Street to be closed to traffic between Old Colony Road and Bay Street.

Town officials expect the work to take a day to complete. In the meantime, detours will be in place during the project. Drivers are reminded to proceed with caution.