You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis PFAS Study Enrollment Extended into September

Hyannis PFAS Study Enrollment Extended into September

June 13, 2023

HYANNIS – The period for Hyannis residents to enroll in a study regarding PFAS chemicals in local drinking water has been extended through September 30.

The Silent Spring Institute is working with state and federal stakeholders to investigate the long-term health impacts of chemicals in Cape Cod water, and they’re looking for people who lived in Hyannis between May of 2006 and July of 2016 to participate in the study.

PFAS chemicals have been associated with a number of health complications, including cancer risks.

For more details, visit the Silent Spring Institute’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 