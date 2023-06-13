Hyannis PFAS Study Enrollment Extended into September

HYANNIS – The period for Hyannis residents to enroll in a study regarding PFAS chemicals in local drinking water has been extended through September 30.

The Silent Spring Institute is working with state and federal stakeholders to investigate the long-term health impacts of chemicals in Cape Cod water, and they’re looking for people who lived in Hyannis between May of 2006 and July of 2016 to participate in the study.

PFAS chemicals have been associated with a number of health complications, including cancer risks.

For more details, visit the Silent Spring Institute’s website by clicking here.