HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department has advised that Hyannis Road will be closed between Main Street and Hyannis-Barnstable Road starting Friday morning.

Crews will be on hand to work on the Hyannis Road railroad crossing.

The path will be blocked to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, and will remain closed through 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Detours will be in effect; signs along Braggs Lane and Old Jail Lane, as well as along Route 6A, will notify drivers of the closure.