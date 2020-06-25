You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Street Paving Scheduled for This Week

June 25, 2020

HYANNIS – Paving work on Sea Street in Hyannis between Main Street and Ocean Avenue is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The scope of work also includes the pavement of South Street at the Sea Street intersection, Ocean Avenue between Sea Street and the parking lot entrance to Keyes Memorial Beach, and Lantern Lane between Oak Neck Road and Sea Street.

Lantern Lane will be temporarily closed during the work, and residents are advised to park elsewhere.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes if possible. Drivers should slow down and use caution when going through construction zones. Police officers and detour signs will be present.

