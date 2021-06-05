Hyannis Tree Clearing Work Starts Monday

HYANNIS – Crews will begin clearing trees along Winter Street in Hyannis starting Monday, June 7.

In order to prepare for roadway and sidewalk improvements, many large trees in the area will be removed. Those changes to improve traffic and pedestrian access is slated to begin after Labor Day.

Weather permitting, the tree removal work is projected to wrap up by June 11. Work hours during the week will span from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Police officers will be on hand to facilitate traffic, but drivers should be advised that the presence of overhead hazards could lead to traffic delays.

Motorists should exercise caution when driving through the area, and are also suggested to seek different routes.