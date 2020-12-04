You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Village Holiday Stroll Postponed Due to Weather

Hyannis Village Holiday Stroll Postponed Due to Weather

December 4, 2020

Main Street in Hyannis.

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Village Holiday Stroll has been postponed due to inclement weather, said event organizers.

Visitors along Main Street, Hyannis on the new date of December 12 will be able to listen to live music in a socially-distanced setting, and are encouraged to enjoy holiday-themed cocktails.

The streets will also be decorated for the season, featuring several light displays and trees festively lit.

Those who shop at the retailers along Main Street are encouraged to share their purchases using the hashtag #IShoppedLocalHyannis on social media for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to a Main Street business of the winner’s choice.

Santa Claus will also make a guest appearance at noon on December 12, riding on an antique fire truck up and down Main Street.

Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


