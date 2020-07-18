Heritage Museums and Gardens Hosting Hydrangea Festival

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens is in the midst of Hydrangea Festival Week, featuring two gardens with over 100 varieties of hydrangeas.

During the week, the gardens will have volunteers from the Cape Cod Hydrangea Society on hand to answer questions about hydrangeas and what would work for individual’s personnel gardens. Heritage also sells a variety of different hydrangeas in their gift shop.

“Its and inspiring time of year, but also a time of year to get ideas for your own garden,” said President and CEO Anne Scott-Putney.

They are also reminding the public to practice social distancing guidelines while visiting the gardens.

“We want to make sure people feel safe and comfortable here, we do require people wear masks, we have hand sanitizer all around, and lots of open space,” said Scott-Putney.

The museum also offers a self-guided door and a map that allows visitors to learn about the different plants and varieties as well as tips for pruning, planting and year round advice for taking care of hydrangeas.

Hydrangea Week at the museum runs through Sunday.

“We are at the height of hydrangea season, their currently in their peak bloom, these really are the iconic bush on Cape Cod, so now is the time to be inspired by all the beauty Cape Cod has to offer,” said Scott-Putney.