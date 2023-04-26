IFAW Research Boat “Song of the Whale” to Study Endangered Species

HYANNIS – The boat named “Song of the Whale” will help the North Atlantic right whale research being done by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in an effort to monitor and study the critically endangered species.

Marine Campaign Manager Kathleen Collins recently outlined how they will utilize the boat.

“We will use the vessel to monitor North Atlantic right whales as they migrate up from Florida into the gulf of Maine, and we’re looking at their behaviors and their congregations in relation to shipping lanes and, of course, the threats of vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear,” said Collins.

IFAW plans to gather information like whale presence, call rates, distribution, overall health, habitat use and chronic threats.

“As whales migrate underwater, they come into contact with a variety of sounds, whether it be from industrial shipping containers or developments, that sound can be very stressful for them,” Collins continued.

As the population of right whales has fallen under 350, with only a quarter of those being reproductive females, IFAW believes public awareness of the endangered species is essential for its survival.

For more information about the “Song of the Whale” and right whales visit IFAW’s website.