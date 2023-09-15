Inaugural “SHEro Giving Event” Scheduled by Cape Cod Foundation

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The first-ever “SHEro Giving Event” will be hosted on September 30, by the Cape Cod Foundation to honor and support women and girls across Cape Cod.

The fundraiser is part of the Foundaiton’s ongoing community challenge to raise $200,000 by the end of 2024 to support The Women and Girls Fund.

The charitable endowment fund was established by the Foundation in 2022 to help meet community needs.

“While we have discretionary resources to support many aspects of community life, we do not have enough flexible resources that specifically support women and girls in our community,” said Foundation President and CEO Kristin O’Malley.

O’Mally also stated that only 1.9% of all charitable giving in the United States is directed specifically to nonprofits serving women and girls.

“Locally, the cycle of poverty and inequities in pay and job opportunities are great, the barriers to affordable housing and childcare are incredibly high, and the challenges faced by women and girls of color persist,” O’Malley said.

Earlier this year, the Foundation awarded $50,000 in inaugural grants to four local nonprofit organizations serving women and girls across Cape Cod.

Those organizations were Amplify POC, Entrepreneurship for All Cape Cod, WE CAN, and Falmouth Volunteers in Public Schools.

The Foundation has launched its second annual grant cycle for nonprofit organizations to coincide with the “SHEro Giving Event.”