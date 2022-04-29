Increased Infectious Disease Risk Likely from Climate Change

NEW YORK (AP) – Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070–and it’s likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, especially in Africa and Asia, according to a new study.

Those continents have been hotspots for deadly diseases spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades. These include the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus.

Researchers examined how mammal species might migrate and share viruses across species over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals.

By Drew Costley, Associated Press