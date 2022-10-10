Independence House Purchases Emergency Residence

HYANNIS – Independence House announced the purchase of a 9-bedroom emergency residence after receiving over $1 million in gifts and funds.

The nonprofit offers resources, counseling, and advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence on Cape Cod.

The emergency residence provides a safe temporary environment for survivors and their children that incorporates Independence House’s counseling services.

The group is in the fourth year of a 10-year contract with the Department of Public Health to operate an emergency residence on the Cape.

Independence House was offering the program through a private property leasing deal until this summer when the organization was able to purchase their own property.

The purchase of the emergency residence was made possible from Lady Donna Kornberg of Falmouth’s donation of a residential property with a nearly $800,000 value as well as a contribution of $100,000 from Lauren Kanzer of Mashpee.

Kornberg worked as an attorney and wanted the residence to support families who have had to flee from domestic violence. She also wanted it to allow those families to be able to bring their pets with them.

Kanzer previously served as a Board President for Independence House.

Independence House also received a federal grant of roughly $150,000 to support transitional housing and rental assistance for people facing homelessness because of domestic violence.

The nonprofit is making plans on how to raise funds for paying off the remainder of the emergency shelter residence.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.