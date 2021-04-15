Independence House to Host Assault Awareness Symposium

HYANNIS – Independence House will be hosting a forum on April 21 to educate residents in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Representatives from the state’s Sexual Assault Response Unit will be on hand to discuss topics regarding awareness, resources, and more.

Independence House aims to provide counseling, advocacy, and other important resources to Cape Codders in order to prevent sexual and domestic violence.

The forum will take place on April 21 at 1 p.m. Registration is free; to learn more, including how to register, visit the event’s website by clicking here.