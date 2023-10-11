Indigenous Program Support Building Begins Construction

PLYMOUTH – The Plimoth Patuxet Museums has announced that construction has begun on a new program support building for the Historic Patuxet Homesite which will provide expanded operational capacity for public history educators and culture-keepers.

Construction on the building is expected to continue into 2024 and be finished early in the year.

“We’re excited to be moving forward with this project,” said Ellie Donovan, Plimoth Patuxet Museums Executive Director.

“This new program support building will help create an even more engaging experience for the many audiences we serve. We are thankful to the Indigenous staff whose input and guidance are essential, and to the generous donors who support the Museum’s Indigenous exhibits and programs,” Donovan said.

This project comes in the 50th anniversary year of the Wampanoag Indigenous Program, focusing on the introduction of Indigenous history and culture to visitors from around the U.S. and the world.

ConServ of Plymouth was selected as general contractor, along with design partner Amory Architects of Duxbury.

Architectural plans, building design, and the construction process have taken into consideration the archaeology of the site and the surrounding landscape.

The new building is located at the Museum’s main campus, adjacent to the Historic Patuxet Homesite.

The Indigenous program support building is part of a larger project referred to as “A Bridge to the Future”.