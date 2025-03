MASHPEE – Town officials have approved an indoor pickleball facility for Mashpee. The plan has received support from the town select board and got approved for its permit this week.

Developer Bill Russel says the 37,000 square foot facility on Evergreen Circle will include a sports tavern, golf simulators, and more alongside the 10 anticipated pickleball courts.

He said they’ll break ground in April and will open November 3.