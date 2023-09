CENTERVILLE – The Town of Barnstable Health Division will be hosting an Influenza Vaccination Clinic at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Centerville.

It will be held on Wednesday, October 11, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the cost will be $3 per person.

Consent forms will be available at the clinic and online at their website.

Printing and completing the consent form will reduce wait times during the process.