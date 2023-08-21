Info Session Scheduled for Affordable Homes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – On Tuesday, August 29, at 6:00 p.m. the Falmouth Housing Trust will hold a Virtual Info Session for four income-restricted homes in East Falmouth that will be available through a lottery application process.

Housing Assistance Corporation is overseeing the lottery, which is targeted as workforce housing for families.

The homes will be sold for $249,000 to eligible applicants whose income do not exceed 80% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Located on Sam Turner Road in East Falmouth, the homes are 1,551 square feet with three bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

“As the number of young people and families exit the Cape because of the high cost of housing, Falmouth Housing Trust is excited to offer these four homes to our workforce who are so important to sustaining our local economy,” said Karen Bissonnette, Executive Director of the Falmouth Housing Trust.

The Sam Turner Road project was developed by the Falmouth Housing Trust, with support from the Falmouth Affordable Housing Fund and community donors.

Monday, October 16, at 5:00 p.m. is the deadline to apply with the lottery drawing being held within 30 days of the application deadline.

Interested homebuyers can register for the session, which will be held on Zoom, on their website.