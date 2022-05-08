Info Session Set for Housing Opportunity in Brewster for Renters 55+

BREWSTER – Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) is hosting a virtual meeting about an affordable housing opportunity in Brewster for people age 55 and older.

The information session will cover details on 27 affordable apartment units that will be built at Serenity Apartments as part of a renovated 270-unit development.

The online session will include details about the apartments and the lottery application process.

“This is a great opportunity for qualifying seniors who want to live in independent housing that is close to shopping, dining, and state parks,” HAC’s Director of Real Estate Gael Kelleher said.

Applicants must be 55 and older and meet certain income requirements to be eligible.

July 1 is the deadline to apply, with a lottery drawing held within 30 days after that date.

Applications for the Serenity Apartments can be found on HAC’s website. Paper versions can also be found Brewster Town Hall and Brewster Ladies Library.

The information session will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, May 11 @ 5:30pm. Those interested can register here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.