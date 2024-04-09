Info Sessions Planned For Annual Cape Transportation Strategy

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is planning several outreach events over the next month as part of an annual transportation planning process.

Comments are being sought on the Unified Planning Work Program, which describes all significant transportation planning activities planned on Cape Cod from October 2024 through September 2025. Input is also being sought on the Transportation Improvement Program, which serves as a prioritized listing of roadway, bridge and transit projects for implementation during the next five fiscal years.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization is expected to release draft documents on April 22nd for a three-week public comment period.

For more information, visit capecodcommission.org/mpo.

The events are being held on the following dates:

April 16th at the Orleans Department of Public Works, 4 p.m.

April 18th, Dennis Council on Aging, 11 a.m.

April 24th, Provincetown Town Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 29th, virtual meeting accessible by clicking here or calling 929-205-6099 and entering meeting ID 961 1903 7671

May 2nd, Old Colony Rail Trail at Brooks Park in Harwich, 9 to 11 a.m.

May 7th, Cape Cod Rail Trail Station Avenue parking lot in Yarmouth, 3 to 5 p.m.