You are here: Home / NewsCenter / IRS Will Delay Tax Filing Due Date Until May 17

IRS Will Delay Tax Filing Due Date Until May 17

March 18, 2021

Courtesy of the IRS

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will delay the traditional April 15 tax filing due date until May 17 to cope with added duties and provide Americans more flexibility.

The IRS announced the decision Wednesday and said it would provide further guidance in coming days.

The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic. The decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due.

The IRS said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest if they pay by May 17.

 

By Sarah Skidmore Sell, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 